PSB expects See to resign as Batu Lintang rep after quitting party

KUCHING (Aug 14): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) expects See Chee How, who has quit the party, to resign as the Batu Lintang assemblyman in light of an undertaking that the latter agreed upon prior to the state election in December last year.

PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh said See had made commitments to the party in writing before being selected as the PSB’s candidate for Batu Lintang on the Dec 18 state polls.

According to him, See is fully aware of the commitments, both oral and written, that he has given to PSB, prior to him being announced the PSB’s candidate to defend Batu Lintang.

Wong pointed out that the commitments included an undertaking to compensate PSB if See chose to resign after winning the seat as a PSB candidate.

“It also included an undertaking to resign from his position as an elected representative if he resigns from PSB after winning the seat,” he said in a statement today.

Wong said See, as a senior lawyer, is aware of what he committed to in writing before he was given the ‘Surat Watika’ to represent PSB in the last state election.

“As a matter of principle, PSB will avail itself of all necessary actions and remedies in respect of the commitments made by See,” he added.

He said See “is fully aware of the support and resources given to him by PSB as well as supporters of PSB”.

“PSB deeply regrets the action of See in resigning as a (party) member after he won his seat of Batu Lintang in the last Sarawak election as a representative of PSB,” added Wong.

He also confirmed that the party had received a letter from See to quit PSB.

The resignation of See was announced by the State Legislative Assembly Speaker earlier today.