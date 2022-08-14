Riam Road Secondary School reigns supreme in state-level forum competition

MIRI (Aug 14): Six students from Riam Road Secondary School (RRSS) shone at this year’s state-level ‘Students Forum Competition for Chinese Independent Schools’ held at the Sarawak Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) Cultural Hall in Kuching recently.

Five of the students were Myceasarion Santa Franklin, Alvin Siaw Ding Yi, Law Ern Yie, Berthold Chua Cheng Jun and Huang Kee Sheng in their student forum team which was guided by teachers Seriam Umpeng and Voon Tze Er and their team emerged as champion of the forum competition.

RRSS in a press release on Sunday said the team bagged a cash prize of RM1,000, a challenge trophy, certificates and a dictionary published by DBP.

They will represent Sarawak at the national-level competition taking place in DBP Malaysia, Kuala Lumpur on Sept 13.

Chua was also named the Best Forum Member and received a cash prize of RM200, a certificate and a dictionary.

Chung Hua Middle School No.1 in Kuching and Sekolah Menengah Pei Min, Miri were placed second and third respectively.

In conjunction with the forum, DBP Sarawak also organised a short video clip competition and poetry declamation competition.

A short video clip themed ‘Bahasa Itu Jiwa Bangsa’ produced by the RRSS team also won first place and they were awarded a cash prize of RM500 and books published by DBP.

Meanwhile, Benning Ujang from RRSS emerged victorious in the poetry declamation competition with his recital of a poem entitled ‘Bahasa Kita’ written by Abizai.

Benning was the only student from RRSS who participated in the poetry declamation competition and his first foray in a state-level competition of the sort won him a cash prize of RM250, a certificate and a dictionary.

The state-level forum competition was organised by DBP Sarawak in collaboration with the Sarawak United Association of Chinese Schools Boards of Management.