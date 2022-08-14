SEAC: Let Sabah recruit workers from more countries

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 14): Sabah Economic Advisory Council (SEAC) chairman Tan Sri David Chu proposed to the government to allow the recruitment of foreign labour from more source countries to address the labour shortage in Sabah.

He said Sabah should not rely solely on migrant workers from the Philippines and Indonesia, particularly as the plantation, construction and services sectors are currently facing acute labour shortage.

Chu said that to the media after launching the special preview of Jesselton Twin Towers and Tesla electric vehicles at Jesselton Twin Towers sales gallery here on Sunday.

Although the Federal government has recently approved the recruitment of tens of thousands of Indonesian workers to Malaysia, he said Sabah is still facing a pressing need for foreign labourers, especially in the plantation and construction sectors.

Chu opined that the State Government should consider allowing migrant workers from other countries besides the Philippines and Indonesia because Sabah should not rely solely on two source countries.

For instance, he said West Malaysia allows migrant workers from Myanmar.

“A mushroom farmer in Kundasang recently told me that his own son and daughter-in-law have to help out in the farm because he was unable to employ foreign workers.

“Oil palm plantation owners also face severe labour shortage when crude palm oil prices soared to RM1,000 per tonne.”

On another note, Chu said the Jesselton Twin Towers project is expected to be completed by the end of the year and obtain occupancy certificate in the first quarter of 2023.

He said almost 70 per cent of the units have been sold to date.

Despite the increasing cost of building materials, he said the selling price of Jesselton Twin Towers had remained unchanged.

He urged interested buyers to seize the opportunity to grab a unit as soon as possible.