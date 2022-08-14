S’wak Health Dept releases schedule for flying doctor service

KUCHING (Aug 14): Sarawak Health Department has released the latest schedule for ‘Flying Doctor Service’ at Kuching, Samarahan, Miri, Bintulu and Kapit Divisions Aug 16 to 23.

For the Kuching Division, the service will be at Kampung Bojong Sting in the morning and Kampung Rejoi Nyegol in the afternoon of Aug 19. It will be at Kampung Muk Ayun in the morning of Aug 22.

For Samarahan Division, on Aug 16 the helicopter will land in Plaie Atas in the morning and Pendawan in the afternoon. On Aug 17, it will be at SRK Tuba Tengah in the morning.

The doctors will be flying to Muding in the morning and Kampung Ijok in the afternoon of Aug 18.

Miri Division will have flying doctor service at Long Buken in the morning of Aug 16; Ba’ Ajeng in the morning of Aug 17 and Long Kawi in the morning of Aug 18.

Bintulu Division will see doctors flying in to Rumah Drick, Jelalong, Tubau in the morning and Rumah Felix, Tubau in the afternoon of Aug 19; Rumah Robert, Ulu Kakus in the morning and Long Biyak, Ulu Kakus in the afternoon of Aug 22. On Aug 23, the helicopter will head to Rumah Renang, Sigu in the morning and Rumah Jaling, Sigu in the afternoon.

As for Kapit Division, doctors will visit Long Unai in the morning of Aug 16; Sang Anau in the morning and Batu Keling in the afternoon of Aug 17. It will be at Long Jawe in the morning and Long Kebuho in the afternoon of Aug 18.

On Aug 19, the helicopter will head to Long Tanyit in the morning. It will be at Punan Busang in the morning and Lusong Laku in the afternoon Aug 22. On Aug 23, doctors will be at Long Kajang in the morning and Long Abit in the afternoon.

For further enquiries, contact medical officer assistant Junaidi Othman at 082-473200 (ext 296).