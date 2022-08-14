S’wak top cop: Community leaders play vital role in fight against drug menace

SERIAN (Aug 14): Community leaders play a vital role in combating the drug menace down to the grassroots level.

In pointing this out, Deputy Sarawak Commissioner of Police Datuk Mancha Ata called upon the community leaders to report any drug-related crimes in their respective areas so that the police could take further action.

“(Investigations into) drug-related crimes not only involve addicts, but they are also meant to identify others involved in the distribution.

“It is important for community leaders, village headmen and local chiefs to provide information should such a crime strike in their villages, longhouses or housing areas.

“Do not be afraid to report such crimes to the authorities, before they grow into bigger crimes,” he said at a townhall session held in the State Government Office Complex here yesterday, where the panellists also included National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK) Sarawak director Iskandar Turkee and Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) medical lecturer and psychiatrist Dr Ting Chuong Hock.

AADK Sarawak officer Ali Mulia En was the session’s moderator.

Meanwhile during the discussion, Dr Ting disclosed that in most cases in Sarawak, the drug addicts would go for crystal methamphetamine, or ‘ice’, to keep them calm and energetic.

“Their (addicts’) excuses are that they need to be focused on their work, and they ‘need to be happy’.

“Such needs push them to become fully dependent on drugs. This is a very dangerous situation and if it’s not curbed early and the person does not receive proper treatment, not only it would affect the addict’s mental health, but also that of family members,” he said.

In his presentation, Iskandar said the youths must receive proper attention from their families and also the local communities so that they would not be involved in the drug menace.

“The community leaders must also play their part by organising programmes for the youths so that they can spend their time on something that would bring benefits to them.

“It is important that we create an atmosphere of proactive crime prevention through the involvement of youths in positive programmes to ensure that they would remain in good health and would not spend time on something that does not benefit them,” he pointed out.