S’wakian voters urged to retain six DAP MPs in next parliamentary election

KUCHING (Aug 14): Democratic Action Party (DAP) secretary-general Anthony Loke has called on Sarawakian voters, especially the younger generation to retain the six DAP MPs in the next parliamentary election to provide a check and balance in the Parliament.

The six DAP Sarawak MPs are Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, Lanang MP Alice Lau, Sibu MP Oscar Ling, Sarikei MP Wong Ling Biu and Mas Gading MP Mordi Bimol.

Loke said Sarawakian voters should continue to place their trust on DAP in the next parliamentary election so that the opposition from Sarawak can be represented in the Parliament.

“We know that everyone feels DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH) coalition will face a tough battle in the 15th General Election, with GPS aspires to win all 31 parliamentary seats in the state.

“That is why the voters cannot continue for them to win big and we need a balance in political representation,” he said during a DAP Sarawak fundraising dinner themed ‘Hope Rekindled’ at a local restaurant here on Saturday.

Loke said Dr Yii has immense potential as a future country leader as he is only a first-term MP but has already been appointed as the chairman of the parliamentary select committee on health, science and innovation, as well as DAP Youth chief.

As for Chong, Loke said the state DAP chairman is an experienced leader and has a strong record of supporting over 100 students from poor background to obtain scholarships to pursue their tertiary education.

Moving on to the development in national politics, Loke said all the 42 DAP MPs have remained steadfast in adhering to their principles and integrity for the past two years after the fall of PH government.

Together with other PH allies, Loke said they managed to make use of their collective political power to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the current Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to secure concessions, including equal MP allocations, in return for political stability.

Chong, who also spoke during the dinner said all 42 DAP MPs had not betrayed the trust given by the voters and the recent bipartisan passing of the anti-hopping party bill is a testimonial of PH making use its significant political power to negotiate with the unstable Ismail Sabri’s administration.

“In the coming general election, I hope voters will continue to support DAP and to continue the mission after 2018 in restoring the country’s governance after 60 years of mismanagement.”

“It is impossible to repair 60 years of wrongdoings in just 22 months of PH’s administration, or in only one five-year term,” the DAP Sarawak chairman added.

Mordi, in his speech, claimed that he was approached many times to switch pollical allegiance, including promised payments of RM2 million and RM5 million in two separate occasions following the ‘Sheraton Move’.

“After the ‘Sheraton Move’, I was offered RM2 million and they waited for me at the hotel lobby until 3am. I avoided them by not returning to the hotel until the person leaves. The person who approached me was a Mas Gading voter who went all the way to Kuala Lumpur to offer me RM2 million.”

“He promised that I could first take RM100,000 that was placed inside a car if I agree to jump. And another RM100,000 for not attending the Parliament the next day. The RM2 million payment will be paid once I come back to Kuching,” said Mordi, who said offers were also made during the recent Parliament sitting.

He also claimed that there was an incident where an ‘agent’ had already readied a RM5 million cheque to entice him to leave DAP but the person was not able to meet him personally in the end.

Meanwhile, Dr Yii admitted the PH federal government’s shortcomings in not meeting the voters’ high expectations during their 22-month in power.

“Even in 22 months, and I am here to first admit, we were not a perfect government. Of course, we could have done better and we have apologised that we did not meet your expectations. But if given the chance again, I know we can do much better.

“In the coming general election, we have to come out to carry out our responsibility and vote. Let us not think it is useless to vote. Your vote does matter. When we changed in the federal government in 2018, things happened for the better,” said Dr Yii.

Dr Yii added it is unfair to judge the whole PH’s administration for only 22 months in power when it was actually entrusted with a five-year mandate.

Among those in attendance included Lanang MP Lau, Pending assemblywoman Violet Yong and organising chairman Michael Kong.