Workshop hostel room at Jalan Kuching-Serian totally destroyed in fire

KUCHING (Aug 14): A workshop hostel room at Mile 10, Jalan Kuching-Serian was totally destroyed in a fire at around 12.10am today.

A spokesperson of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said they received a call informing them that a factory at the light industrial park was on fire.

“Upon arrival, it was found that the fire did not involve a factory as reported but only involved a workshop hostel room which was completely destroyed,” he added.

At the scene were firefighters from the Siburan fire station who managed to control and fully extinguished the fire inside the hostel room.

No injuries were reported during the incident as the workers managed to exit the building safely.

Investigation is ongoing to determine the cause of the fire.