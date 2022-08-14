Youth succumbs to injuries after single-vehicle accident along Jalan Puncak Borneo

KUCHING (Aug 14): A 22-year-old driver succumbed to his injuries at the Braang Bayur Health Clinic along Jalan Puncak Borneo after he was involved in a single-vehicle accident near the clinic around 5.30am yesterday.

Padawan district police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad in a statement today said the deceased has been identified as Cristian Shall Steferd from Kampung Emperoh Jambu, Jalan Padawan.

“Inside the car were three other male passengers aged 20, 21 and 22 years-old who sustained minor injuries from the accident,” said Abang Zainal.

He added that the deceased together with his friends were heading towards Kampung Jambu from Kampung Bratan.

The deceased, he said, is believed to have lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a ditch on the right side of the road.

All three passengers were brought to the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) for treatment while the deceased was brought to the health clinic.

He was pronounced dead by a medical personnel at the clinic and his body was later transferred to the SGH’s forensics department for further action.

Abang Zainal said the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.