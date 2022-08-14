Youths play essential role in building nation, says deputy minister

SIBU (Aug 14): Youths, which make up almost 45 per cent of Sarawak’s population, can play an essential role in nation building, said Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government II Michael Tiang.

Speaking at JCI Sibu’s 65th Anniversary Dinner here on Saturday night, he pointed out youths carry with them the idealism and energy to bring about positive change in their environment.

“According to the Malaysia Youth Data Bank System, the 2021 figures show there are 3.4 million people in Sarawak.

“Of the 3.4 million people, there are about 45 per cent aged between 15 and 40 years old — that is almost half the population of Sarawak.

“This just shows how influential our youths can be and they play a very essential role in our nation building,” Tiang said.

Adding on, the Pelawan assemblyman was delighted to see youth organisations such as JCI Sibu playing an active role in society.

“I was made to understand the members of JCI Sibu assisted in the local councils’ programmes like ‘Love Earth Day’ for so many years. Through all the programmes, they have developed so many outstanding leaders,” he said.

Meanwhile, JCI Senator Ellen Su said JCI is an international leadership development organisation for people aged 18 to 40 years old.

“Our main agenda is to develop leaders in this changing world through four opportunities we offer: individual, community, business and international,” she said.

JCI Sibu president Christine Pet said they have organised flagship projects and community work which is supported by local councils, communities and the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development.

Also present were Bukit Assek assemblyman Joseph Chieng, Temenggong Dato Vincent Lau and Sibu MP Oscar Ling.