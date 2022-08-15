Boy killed in fire, seven family members injured

KINABANTANGAN (Aug 15): A six-year-old boy died while seven of his family members suffered burns on their bodies when fire destroyed their home at Kampung Perpaduan, here on Monday.

The charred remains of Mohd Adlinsyah Mohd Adsni was discovered among debris following the 12.40am incident.

Kinabantangan fire and rescue station chief Nurul Azlan Shah Jamalludin said the other family members are currently being treated at a nearby hospital.

“The victims are Mohd Adsni Bin Sani, 43, who suffered 60 percent burns on his body; Mohd Isnain Bin Mohd Adsni, 12 (70 percent burns); Mohd Adlisyam Bin Mohd Adsni, age three (3 percent burns); while Alina Binti Sahari, 41, and Mohd Ishak Hafsham, 15, both suffered five percent burns on their bodies.

“Two other family members, Minah Binti Kanawi, 77, and Mohd Mikail Bin Mohd Adsni, 3, were not injured,” he said.

Nurul Azlan said the family was sleeping in the wooden house when the fire broke out around 12.30am.

“We received a distress call at 12.40am and immediately deployed three teams to the location, which was about 26 kilometers from the fire station,” he said.

All the injured victims were given early treatment by EMRS personnel before they were taken to hospital in ambulances.

The charred remains of Mohd Adlinsyah were handed to the police for further action, said Nurul Azlan, adding that the operation ended at 3.56am.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, he said.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old woman burned her back when a fire broke out at a house in Kota Belud on Monday morning.

Dolim Parantis was given first aid before being sent to a hospital, said a Fire and Rescue Department spokesperson.

A report on the fire in Kampung Narinang near Sekolah Kebangsaan Narinang was received at 10.14am.

“A two-storey house, two motorcycles and a mini tractor were destroyed in the fire which was brought under control at 11.33am,” said the spokesman.