Bushfire ravages one acre of land in Permyjaya

MIRI (Aug 15): Firefighters were deployed to put out a bushfire near the Miri Go-kart Track in Permyjaya here yesterday.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said a team from the Lopeng fire station was despatched to the site after being notified of the incident at 6.15pm.

“Upon their arrival, they found that a bush fire involved about one acre of land near the go-kart track.

“They then doused the flames using three fire beaters until it was fully extinguished,” he added.

The operation ended at 7.34pm.