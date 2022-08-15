CovidNow: Nearly 2,000 eligible individuals in Malaysia receive second Covid-19 booster dose

KUCHING (Aug 15): Nearly 2,000 eligible individuals across the country were administered the second Covid-19 booster dose yesterday, according to the Ministry of Health’s CovidNow website.

The website shows that a total of 1,992 eligible persons received the second booster dose yesterday.

Despite so, the national second booster jab vaccination rate remained low at a mere 1.3 per cent, as of yesterday.

This percentage translated into 418,748 individuals throughout Malaysia having been given the second booster dose.

In Sarawak, 1.2 per cent or 34,186 eligible individuals have received the second booster dose, as of yesterday.

The state recorded 122 eligible persons having been administered the second booster dose yesterday.

In terms of full vaccination rate, 84.1 per cent of Malaysia’s total population had received two vaccine doses.

While this translated into 27,476,205 fully immunised individuals nationwide, a total of 1,375 individuals joined the fully-vaccinated group yesterday.

Sarawak recorded an 85.8 per cent full vaccination rate, which translated into 2,424,306 individuals having been administered two vaccine doses.

A total of 435 individuals in the state became fully inoculated yesterday.

Yesterday, Malaysia recorded 3,045 new Covid-19 infections, while Sarawak had 54 new cases.

Nationally, the number of total infections was brought to 4,735,547, as of yesterday.

With the 54 new cases yesterday, Sarawak’s cumulative total cases stood at 311,028 as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the intensive care unit (ICU) bed utilisation rate for Covid-19 patients in Sarawak was the fourth lowest in the country, at 47.9 per cent yesterday.

This was way below the national rate of 62.5 per cent.

Kedah recorded the highest ICU bed usage rate at 85.9 per cent, followed by Selangor and Klang Valley at 77.9 per cent and 72 per cent respectively.

Other states and territories that saw ICU bed utilisation rates below the national rate included Perak (61.3 per cent), Pahang (56.6 per cent), Penang (50 per cent), Melaka (47.6 per cent) and Labuan (42.9 per cent).

Perlis was placed at the bottom of the ICU bed usage rate table, at 21.1 per cent.