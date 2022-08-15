Deputy Resident: Govt out to support devt of more youth groups in Bintulu

BINTULU (Aug 15): Having more youth clubs or organisations with solid foundation would facilitate the government in coming up with better and more holistic development programmes for this group.

Deputy Bintulu Resident Hussaini Hakim, in pointing this out, also called upon the local youths to be more proactive, especially in setting up clubs or organisations for their peers in their respective villages and housing areas.

In this respect, he also observed that as at June this year, only 14 youth organisations in Bintulu had been registered, versus 101 sports bodies established under the Sports Development Act 1997.

“I believe that the Bintulu Youth and Sports Office is always open when it comes to assistance in setting up youth clubs in Bintulu,” he said in his speech for this year’s division-level National Youth Day celebration, themed ‘Ini Masa Kita’ (This Is Our Time), at Bintulu Civic Centre yesterday.

The event hosted various activities such as sports and games, sales booths run by local youth entrepreneurs and also an autoshow.

The Social Security Organisation (Socso) also brought in the representatives of nine companies, which were opening job opportunities to the youths.

Tanjong Batu assemblyman Johnny Pang officiated at the opening ceremony.

According to Hussaini, it was the first time that the Youth Day was celebrated here.

“The National Youth Day is usually held at state or national level, and only on May 15.

“Regardless, it reflects government’s appreciation to all the efforts undertaken by the youths and also their success. Youths stand as a core of the country’s growth and they represent the strength of ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ (Malaysian Family),” he said.

Hussaini said according to statistics, 21.4 per cent or seven million out of Malaysia’s population of 32.7 million comprise youths aged 15 to 30; those aged between 15 and 40 account for almost 15 million out of the total population.

“Such statistics stand as being quite significant in that they affect the country’s development plans. In this aspect, the views and aspirations of youths are important for the government to formulate the direction for the future.”

Meanwhile in his speech, Pang said in line with the theme of the division-level celebration, the event yesterday highlighted that ‘it was time’ for the youths to enjoy all the activities being run.

“I believe that the activities will instil in our youths the spirit of sportsmanship and also awareness of the importance of being involved in healthy activities.

“For over two years of limited outdoor activities due to the MCO (Movement Control Order) to stop the spread of Covid-19, the youths should by now regain their energy and passion in doing healthy sports activities.

“No matter who you are, we are all under stress; thus, these activities can release stress and make us become stronger,” said Pang.