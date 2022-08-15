Deputy SS leads working visit to Indonesian border post complex

BAU (Aug 15): Deputy State Secretary Datu Ik Pahon Joyik recently led a working visit to the Indonesian border post (PLBN) complex in Jagoi Babang, located across Serikin in Bau district.

According to a Sarawak Public Communications Unit (Ukas) report, the visit was made to study the planning and development of PLBN Jagoi Babang which is expected to be completed within the next two months.

Also joining the visit were officials from various state and federal agencies, to step up the construction of Malaysia’s Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) Complex in Serikin.

“Following this working visit, the Sarawak government hopes the construction of the ICQS Complex in Serikin can be expedited,” he was quoted as saying in the report.

Ik Pahon, who is also Sarawak Disaster Management Commitee (SDMC) deputy chairman, said the visit was also to enable SDMC to plan and strategise following the latest developments at the border.

He was also quoted as saying a committtee will be created to evaluate and study the ways and steps that need to be taken to revive economic activities at the border following the opening of border gateways.

According to him again, the border trade ties between Serikin in Sarawak and Jagoi Babang, West Kalimantan has a long history.

Consul General of the Republic of Indonesia in Kuching, Raden Sigit Witjaksono joined the Sarawak delegation during the visit.

The federal government has approved an allocation of RM50 million to build the ICQS in Serikin under the 12th Malaysian Plan.