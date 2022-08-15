Female driver burnt to death in car-pickup truck collision in Limbang

MIRI (Aug 15): A female driver was burnt to death when her car caught fire following an accident at Jalan Nanga Medamit in Limbang this morning.

The deceased has been identified as Dorris Serudin, 55.

Limbang Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) chief Awangku Mohd Hazmin Awang Zainal said a team of 11 personnel from the Limbang fire station was rushed to the scene located about 35 kilometres from the fire station after receiving a distress call at 9am.

“Upon arriving at the scene, the team found out that a car had caught fire following a crash with a pickup truck. The pickup truck had skidded to the roadside following the incident.

“The firefighters then proceeded to extinguish the fire on the car. After putting out the fire, they found a burnt body of the car driver,” he added.

Awangku Mohd Hazmin said the male driver of the pickup truck who sustained injuries was sent to the nearby hospital by members of the public.

Firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 9.32am before ending their operation at 9.44am.