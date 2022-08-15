GE15: GPS’ track record indicative of chance to win Mas Gading, says PBB veteran

KUCHING (Aug 15): The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) has delivered and would continue to deliver good service to the people, and this would help it win the Mas Gading parliamentary seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

In stating this, veteran member of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Datuk Peter Minos believes that the GPS would stand a good chance of claiming Mas Gading if it could field a good candidate and do well in the campaign.

It is said that the incumbent, Mordi Bimol of the Democratic Action Party (DAP), intends to stand again in the next parliamentary election.

“GPS has the actual records of doing and achieving things for Sarawak and its people – we all can see that. Now with the Premier as ‘the boss of GPS’, Sarawak is forging ahead into so many things,” said Minos, who hails from Kampung Stenggang Bau, which is one of the villages under the Mas Gading constituency.

On the DAP, he said after the victory in GE14 back in 2018, the DAP seemed to have been taking the people of Mas Gading for granted.

“They (DAP) have gotten complacent; not really wanting to serve the people, only ‘making noise now and then’, which is very disappointing.

“The DAP won in GE14 because of the 1MDB and the GST (Goods and Services Tax) issues.

“They promised the moon (and) people got hoodwinked. Hopefully, the voters in Mas Gading are smart now. They must know what are fake, and (what are) the real things,” he said in response to being asked about the talks on the ground of GPS wanting to claim Mas Gading in GE15.

On what he thought about Lidang Disen, an aspiring candidate from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), one of GPS’ four component parties, Minos described the former as ‘an intelligent engineer’.

Minos also talked about Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep, also PDP vice-president, having twice mentioned Lidang’s name as ‘a possible PDP candidate’.

“I know him (Lidang) as being keen and energetic. I’m confident that he would do his best for Mas Gading and its people should he be elected as the MP.

“I believe he can win,” said Minos.