GE15: PBB election machinery in Kota Samarahan set to go, says MP

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 15): The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) election machinery here is ever ready to face the 15th general election (GE15), which many have speculated to be called at any time now.

According to Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang, they have always been on standby mode since before state election in December last year.

“We have remained prepared for a long time. We strive to be closer to the people throughout the past five years since I first got elected.

“Our role as the people’s representative is to ensure the support from the people for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), which is out to ensure and look after the stability in the state,” she told reporters when met after flagging-off the ‘Kembara Merdeka’ at Samarahan District Office yesterday.

Asked about her defending her seat in GE15, Rubiah said such decision would be the prerogative of PBB leadership and its president, Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“However, should I be chosen, I am ready to serve and continue my service as the people’s representative. If not, we’re still with the PBB machinery to soldier on and uphold PBB’s ‘family spirit’ in ensuring that Sarawak politics would continue to grow from strength to strength.

“It is also up to the people if they would still want me to represent them in Parliament. In my opinion, they (voters) still want me to stay, and have asked me to continue being their representative to continue managing and developing Kota Samarahan,” she said.

Recently, Abang Johari had announced that there were several incumbents from the PBB who had voiced out their intention of not to be nominated as candidates in GE15, so as to give way to new faces.