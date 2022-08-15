Hiker dies after falling into ravine in Sandakan

SANDAKAN (Aug 15): A elderly man died after he allegedly fell into a six-meter ravine while hiking at Taman Mawar here on Sunday.

Sandakan fire and rescue station chief Jimmy Lagung said the body of the victim, in his 70s, was found by other hikers around 6.20pm.

“Following the discovery, members of the public immediately alerted the fire and rescue station before two teams were deployed to the location, about 10 kilometers from the fire and rescue station.

“Investigation revealed the victim could have slipped and fallen into the ravine, about 6.09 meters deep, while hiking alone at a hill at Taman Mawar.

“The victim was pronounced dead by paramedics due to severe head and body injuries.

“The body was handed to the police for further action,” said Jimmy, adding that the operation ended at 8.35pm.