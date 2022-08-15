National Day celebration still relevant, says Kota Samarahan MP

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Aug 15): The National Day is still relevant and it is important for all Malaysians to have a sense of patriotism and love for the nation, said Kota Samarahan Member of Parliament Datuk Rubiah Wang.

Speaking at the Merdeka Adventure Convoy flag-off at the Samarahan District Office yesterday, Rubiah noted the important role of National Day and for all Malaysians to celebrate it in the spirit of unity, along with this year’s theme ‘Keluarga Malaysia, Teguh Bersama’.

“Invigorate the spirit of unity through the ‘Keluarga Malaysia’ agenda, as close unity will ensure our economic and social stability,” she said.

On the issue of unity which is currently being debated at both the national and state levels, Rubiah noted that the Malaysia Day celebration will be held in Melaka this year, being the first time for the celebration to be held outside of Sabah and Sarawak.

Rubiah explained that the decision was made to promote the spirit of unity within the Malaysian family and viewed it as a good move because the establishment of Malaysia does not only involve Sabah and Sarawak, but also the people in the peninsula.

“Therefore, the celebration of Malaysia Day that will be held in Melaka this year can instil a spirit of solidarity and stronger unity among the ‘Malaysian Family’,” she said.

In her address to the local community, she urged leaders at the grassroots level to hold a variety of activities leading to National Day celebration in order to spur the patriotic spirit of every Malaysian.

“Implement various programmes or activities for all levels of society, especially for the youths so that they can appreciate the value of independence and embrace the spirit of unity. Even under the Kota Samarahan Parliament itself, we have had several programmes in conjunction with National Day this year,” she said.

The Merdeka Adventure Convoy for the Kota Samarahan Parliamentary level yesterday had some stopovers and check-points, passing through Kampung Tambirat Surau, Asajaya town and Kampung Sampun.