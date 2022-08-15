Next ‘Sia Sitok’ campaign starting Sept, says tourism board chairman

KUCHING (Aug 15): The next Sia Sitok campaign, themed ‘Discover Sarawak Gems’, for tour packages and accommodation will commence in September, said Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) chairman Dennis Ngau.

He said the official dates will be announced soon.

“When we entered the pandemic phase two years ago, the Sia Sitok Sarawak intra-state campaign was launched by STB exclusively for Sarawakians and Sarawak residents in collaboration with the Sarawak Tourism Federation in August 2020 to boost local travel throughout Sarawak.

“The campaign is also part of STB’s stimulus measure to sustain and maintain the tourism ecosystem and support local industry players during the pandemic,” he explained at the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) dinner hosted by the tourism board tonight.

The guest-of-honour at the dinner was Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Dennis said with the success of the Sia Sitok Sarawak Tour packages, STB then had Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation.

“This is an extended version of the homegrown Sia Sitok Sarawak brand as part of the STB’s additional measures to boost the accommodation sector — offering special deals for hotels, resorts and other accommodations registered under MAH Sarawak Chapter and Malaysia Budget Hotel Association (MyBha).

“The Sia Sitok Sarawak Accommodation campaign was a huge success. Through MAH’s travelling platform, a total of 16,655 rooms were booked throughout the campaigns. I am very proud with all our collective efforts to rebuild the tourism sector,” he said, adding that to ensure the continuous success of the campaign, everyone needs to continue working together to increase Sarawak’s visibility and stay connected with potential markets.

Dennis also noted that in Sarawak, there is always more to discover or to rediscover, taking pride in the five pillars of Sarawak’s tourism namely Culture, Adventure, Nature, Food and Festival (CANFF).

“Sarawak is a destination where you can see authentic culture and age-old heritage alive and thriving with an eclectic blend of modernisation and digitalisation,” he said.

Also present were Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, Permanent Secretary at Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Hii Chang Kee, STB chairman Dennis Ngau, STB Chief Executive Officer Sharzede Datu Salleh Askor, Business Events Sarawak (BESarawak) CEO Amelia Roziman, MAH national president Christina Toh, MAH Sarawak Chapter chairman John Teo, and others.