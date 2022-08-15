Not impossible for GPS to win big in GE15, says Abd Karim

MUKAH (Aug 15): It is not impossible for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to win big this coming general election, said Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

“GPS will be able to win all seats contested if we give our support to all candidates no matter who they are as long as they represent GPS,” he said when officiating at the closing ceremony Daro Festival 2022 at Tapak Pesta, Bandar Baharu Daro yesterday.

“GPS is a solid Sarawak-based coalition party that fights for the rights and interests of the people in the state, in line with their aspirations,” he added.

On the development projects for Matu-Daro district, Abdul Karim expressed his optimism that the coastal towns would be the centres of economic growth for small and medium industries and local entrepreneurs once the main coastal road and bridge are completed in a few years’ time.

On the successful running of this year’s Daro Festival, he noted that the uniqueness of culture and heritage incorporated in the event should be highlighted in the state’s annual calendar to promote tourism.

Also present at the event were Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad, Balingian assemblyman Abdul Yakub Arbi, Tellian assemblyman Royston Valentine and Igan MP Ahmad Johnie Zawawi.