Octogenarian mathematician steals limelight at Kuching’s Got Talent 2022

KUCHING (Aug 15): An octogenarian mathematician stole the limelight at Kuching’s Got Talent 2022 when he became the oldest participant to audition for the competition.

Hwong Yew Tuong, 81, who was among some 200 participants who mostly comprised of youths, performed his amazing memorisation skills with numbers through the ‘magic of Mathematics’ during the audition.

Although he did not pass the audition phase, Kuching South City Council (MBKS) acknowledged his efforts and proceeded to award him with a Special Appreciation Award during the talent show’s finale last night.

The award was presented by Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah.

Speaking to reporters when met last night, Hwong said while he did not expect to receive such an award, he was happy for it.

He revealed that it was his third time participating in the talent show, with the primary objective of encouraging other senior citizens to join the Kuching Talent Show and keep themselves active even in their old age.

“Some of the old people may think ‘Oh, I am already old and I should be doing nothing at home’. That is why I am here, to encourage them to participate in the event,” he said.

Having revealed that he was a Mathematics teacher when he was young, Kwong said the other reason why he participated in Kuching’s Got Talent was to promote the joy of doing Mathematics to the public.

He expressed his belief that the use of abacus should be done in schools to promote better teaching and learning of mathematics.

Also present at the event were the ministry’s permanent secretary Hii Chang Kee, MBKS mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng, deputy mayor Hilmy Othman, Kuching Festival Fair 2022 organising chairman Cr Goh Tze Hui and Kuching’s Got Talent 2022 organising chairman Cr Bong Lian Huan.