Parties’ application to join BN still being fine-tuned, says coalition sec-gen

KUALA LUMPUR (Aug 15): The Barisan Nasional (BN) supreme council is considering applications from several political parties that are interested in joining the coalition.

BN secretary-general Datuk Seri Zambry Abdul Kadir said all the applications are currently being scrutinised and that an announcement will be made in due course.

“The meeting also discussed several applications from political parties to become a component of Barisan Nasional. The Barisan Nasional supreme council expresses its appreciation and thanks to the parties for their interest and willingness to be part of Barisan Nasional.

“All the applications are being fine-tuned by the Barisan Nasional secretariat,” he told reporters after a BN supreme council meeting at World Trade Centre (WTC) Kuala Lumpur tonight.

Zambry refused to say how many parties had applied, saying that he was only authorised to read statements from tonight’s meeting.

However, president of BN component party MIC, Tan Sri S. Vigneswaran, told the media on the sidelines of tonight’s meeting that six parties had applied to join BN.

“There are six parties that applied,” he said when met after the meeting.

Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) led by Julau MP Larry S’ng and other former PKR MPs had previously announced that they had applied to join BN.

On a related matter, Zambry also said BN had agreed to form Puteri BN to garner support from young women and youth across the country.

He also announced that Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein will continue as the coalition’s treasurer-general for another two years.

“Accordingly, Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan was appointed as the head of Puteri Barisan Nasional.

“In accordance with the Barisan Nasional constitution, Clause 8.3.E, the supreme council general meeting confirmed the continuation of the appointment of Barisan Nasional’s treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Hussein, for another two years,” he said. — Malay Mail