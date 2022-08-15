Public has access to free WiFi at Sibu Active Youth Space

SIBU (Aug 15): The longest skate arena in Sarawak, housed in the Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS), is now fully equipped with free WiFi.

Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I Dr Annuar Rapaee remarked that this will enable the public to surf the internet while making use of the facilities.

“Our YAB Premier of Sarawak (Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg), when approving allocation for the construction of (the state’s) longest skate arena previously, had wanted it to be equipped with free WiFi for youths to surf the internet to enrich their knowledge.

“Members of the public coming to this skate arena can just register to enjoy the free WiFi,” he told reporters after he officiated at a ceremony to launch the free WiFi at SAYS yesterday.

The Nangka assemblyman also announced that the skate arena will soon include a pumping track for BMX riders and a spectator stand.

The Skate Cafe at SAYS will also be operational soon for the members of the public to enjoy light meals with a breathtaking view of the mighty Rajang River as the backdrop.

Adding on, the deputy minister noted that e-sports has gained traction among the youths and he will work with Sibu Division Electronic Sports Association to roll out more e-sports competitions.

Also present at the ceremony were Nangka Sports, Cultural, Social and Unity Secretariat chairman Councillor Jimmy De Rozario and Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, political secretary to Premier of Sarawak.