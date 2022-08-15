Quinquagenarian in Kuching fined RM5,000 for stabbing man

KUCHING (Aug 15): A man was fined RM5,000 in default 10 months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stabbing a 34-year-old man with a knife.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence against Abdullah Bujang, 55 after he pleaded guilty to a charged framed under Section 324 of the Penal Code.

The section provides for a jail term which may extend to ten years, or a fine, or with whipping, or any two of the punishments, upon conviction.

The accused had voluntarily caused hurt to a man using a knife in front of a 24-hour convenience store in Jalan Petanak here at around 2.10am on July 23, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, the police had received a call from a man who reported a fight in front of the convenience store.

A police team was then sent to the scene but found out that the fight was over. They subsequently went to the Sarawak General Hospital’s Emergency Department and found that the victim had been stabbed in the back with a knife.

The investigation revealed that Abdullah had intentionally wanted to hurt the victim.

The case was prosecuted by ASP Rogayah Rosli while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.