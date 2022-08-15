Restoration of Sabah poorest districts via forest conservation

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 15): Sabah is able to close the gap of development backwardness, including restoring eight of the country’s poorest districts by using forest carbon absorption conservation sources and the right of 40 percent of the revenue collection of the Federation of Malaysia in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said in order to pursue the target, Sabah will continue to work together with local and national party partners to obtain financial and political rights in accordance with the Malaysian Constitution.

“Nevertheless, our goal is still far from achieving our own financial capacity which is also one of the demands in realizing the aspirations of the previous leaders to make Sabah independent,” he said.

However, he said the struggle must continue from generation to generation with strong and resilient spirit. Jeffrey who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, further expressed his concern because eight of the 10 poorest districts in Malaysia are located in Sabah where the majority of indigenous people live.

Data from the Ministry of Rural Development Malaysia 2019 states that the eight poorest districts in Sabah are Kudat, Pitas, Kota Belud, Kota Marudu, Beluran, Telupid, Tongod and Nabawan.

“Sabah is able to double its financial capacity from its forest carbon absorption conservation resources and the distribution of the revenue collected by the Federation of Malaysia in Sabah,” he said.

Jeffrey who is also the Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah president, said this when meeting the people of Kg Kolompisahon Sinulihan Baru Dambai Inanam on Sunday.

The program organized by Wiranita STAR Sabah at the residence of exco Roselin Gitan saw the acceptance of 160 new members from the 300 residents of the village.

Also present were Sabah STAR Wiranita head Flovia Ng who is also the Assistant Minister of Community Development and People’s Welfare, STAR vice president Kapitan Stephen Teo and secretary general Edward Linggu.

Regarding the residents’ request for basic facilities such as electricity, water supply and road repair, Jeffrey informed that his party would help to repair the existing road.

As for the gravity water supply and electricity, he asked Flovia and Stephen to hold a discussion with the villagers to determine the best approach to implement the facility.

Meanwhile, Stephen who is also the head of the STAR Karambunai Division said that he and the STAR Inanam Division will work with the residents to implement gravity water supply.