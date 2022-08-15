Sarawak logs 731 Covid-19 cases in Epid Week 32

KUCHING (Aug 15): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases continued to see an upward trend as the state recorded 731 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 32 compared to the 602 in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said of the 731 cases, 715 were either asymptomatic or displayed mild symptoms.

“Two deaths were recorded in Epid Week 32 — one each in Sibu and Miri,” it said.

To date, Sarawak has recorded 310,974 positive cases.

SDMC also informed that Kuching recorded the highest number of cases this week, with 242 cases — a slight increase compared to 220 in the previous week.

“This is followed by Miri with 141, Sibu (119), Bintulu (71), Sarikei (26), Samarahan (23), Bau (15), and Mukah (10),” it said.

Eight new cases were each recorded in Dalat, Sri Aman and Lawas, while there were five cases each in Serian, Kapit, Subis, and Saratok.

Marudi and Selangau recorded four cases each.

Betong, Kanowit, Simunjan, Daro, and Asajaya had three each.

There were two cases each in Lubok Antu, Limbang, Meradong, Telang Usan and Julau.

One case was recorded each in Beluru, Tatau, Bukit Mabong, Song, Pakan, Tebedu and Pusa.

Six other districts did not record any new case for Epid Week 32.