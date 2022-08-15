Security guard in Kuching fined RM2,000 for theft

KUCHING (Aug 15): A security guard was fined RM2,000 in default three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today for stealing a copper plate.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali meted out the sentence against Hanif Pa’at, 29, after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 379 of the Penal Code, which provides for an imprisonment of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Hanif had committed the offence at the Sarawak Shooting Range here at around 11pm on Aug 2, this year.

Based on the facts of the case, an employee of the Sarawak Shooting Range had lodged a police report after finding out that a copper plate used for lightning protection at the shooting range had been stolen.

Hanif, who worked as a security guard at the shooting range, was subsequently arrested at his workplace around 11am on Aug 10.

Among the items seized from the accused during the arrest was a receipt from a metal recycling company.

During investigation, a witness disclosed that he had seen Hanif stealing the copper plate which he had kept in a black plastic bag before running away.

Prosecuting officer Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.