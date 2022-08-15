Serving all Malaysians with Rangkaian Kita, Rangkaian Malaysia

KUCHING (Aug 15): In today’s age, connectivity is a crucial element in our daily lives, especially to connect with the people we love, regardless time and space.

It enables us not only for us to achieve our full potential in life, but also erases the distance gap with those that matter to us, especially those who are close to our hearts.

However, in making that possible, a stable connection, together with digital solutions and expert support are needed to always stay connected to experience life at the fullest as it enables us to live through time and distance. This in essence, is what Maxis’ All-Ways Connected network is all about.

Either you are enjoying your Harummanis in Perlis or snorkelling in Pulau Rawa, Johor, Maxis’s All-Ways Connected network will always stay with you while keeping you connected.

Anytime, Anywhere Connectivity for All Malaysians

All this is possible with the best connectivity both land and sea wit Malaysia’s first commercial offshore LTE connection.

Adding to the list besides unravelling internet services, Maxis Rangkaian Kita also offers unmatched 5G* and 4G and fixed connectivity with its line whether you are indoors or outside, be it for leisure, work or business nor experience the best of life.

Striving as the most reliable indoor connection service provider, Maxis’s line is always backed by a suite of integrated solutions that comes with cellular back up.

Users will also obtain optimal coverage with the latest mesh WIFI and WiFi 6 routers, hence allowing its users to enjoy crystal clear voice calls with VolTE technology which is supported by VOWiFi.

As Malaysia’s most advance enterprise grade network, it would lead entrepreneurs to achieve the best of themselves, Maxis’s internet connectivity will future-proof your business with Maxis Programmable Network (MPN), flexible bandwidth on demand and secure integration with major cloud provider.

Users will also obtain a mission-critical reliability and industry leading performance with Malaysia’s first MEF 3.0 certified communications service provider.

This will allow your business to stay connected with a robust network offering 100 percent sustainability for the highest service level available on a fixed line.

At Maxis, as one of Malaysia’s largest network – it carries the core in supporting every Malaysian “rangkaian”, the diverse network of communities that makes up the nation, so that we can stay together and always be ahead.

With connectivity everywhere, every user will experience on-the-go internet experience as it is the leader in 4G download speed for five years in a row.

Digital Solutions for consumers and businesses

In addition to its remarkable connectivity offered, Maxis is also Malaysia’s most comprehensive one stop ICT solution partner that could propel your digital transformation journey through its fast speed connectivity and technology solutions offered.

Through such journey with Maxis, entrepreneurs could grow their online presence and push its revenue towards an upward momentum through its eCommerce solution, which have been crowned Asia’s eCommerce Award.

This directly could assist entrepreneurs to turbocharge its online presence, as it is supported by the widest choice for devices through its up to 36 month and 0 percent interest instalments through Maxis Zerolution.

Through this move, you are now one step closer to enjoying unlimited widest range of 5G ready devices that would suit your digital lifestyle perfectly.

Not to forget, every phone under Zerolution is protected by phone insurance and Kapersky internet safety tools to protect us from the viruses that could steal our private information on our phones.

Expert support 24/7

Grasping the worry of suddenly being disconnected from the ever connected world today, Maxis’s All-Ways Connected network will put a peace of mind to all its users as it provides 24/7 expert assistance to answer all your queries.

It opens doors to its users to reach out to its Maxperts through multiple channels be it online which is powered by an advanced AI powered chatbot.

Services to answer all queries is also provided at its Maxis service centres at all locations, at all time.

Such move will allow not only individuals but also businesses to transform and reach its best potential with the support of Malaysia’s largest team of world class certifies ICT solution experts.

For ultimate ease, Maxis users can enjoy a peace of mine with a suite of Maxis and Hotlink application offering real time billing, tailored rewards, service management and many more.

It also allows us to take control of our own usage and account through Maxis Business hub, the one and only secure platform in the country that offers businesses on-demand, real time and end-to-end visibility of its offered solutions.

A brand that lives to strengthen community

Through various initiatives, Maxis is proud to be part of sustainable living and continues to empower Malaysia’s diverse network of communities.

Embodied in the corporate branding and image to empower Malaysians as a whole, Maxis through its Maxis eKelas has empowered every student through access to quality education through its Ministry of Education-recognised platform in offering fun and vibrant learning content for free.

It as also opened out eKelas Usahawan with the aim to empower women entrepreneurs in rural areas to build and strengthen their digital presence which will catapult their business to the next level, through a structed marking programme.

Maxis has also committed RM5 million to encourage and support entrepreneurial ideas that can be an economic boon to the nation through Maxis Awards, while its Scholarship Programme will put an emphasise in the next generation of women, STEM leadership and innovation talents through financial assistance and job placement.

Living through its motto “Always be Ahead”, Maxis has always put the people first by actively partnering with non-government organisations (NGOs) in bringing joy to people’s lives through meaningful contributions and humanitarian relief efforts.

All efforts are taken to ensure that all Malaysians are All Way Connected, not only via seamless fast speed internet connectivity but also live through the spirit of “Rangkaian Kita” meaning behind the name itself.

