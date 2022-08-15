Shafie retains Warisan presidency uncontested

KOTA KINABALU (August 15): Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal will continue to lead Warisan after winning unopposed as the party president.

Also won uncontested were Datuk Darell Leiking who retained the deputy president post as well as Datuk Junz Wong, Datuk Jaujan Sambakong and Terrence Siambon who retained the vice presidencies.

Warisan Secretary-General Datuk Loretto Padua Jr told reporters at the party’s headquarters at Kolombong, near here on Monday that all positions in the party were put up for contest.

The nominations for the candidates closed on August 7, he said.

The party’s annual general meeting will be held at KDCA on August 26 and 27.

About 5,000 members from Sabah and 200 members (observers) from West Malaysia would be attending the event.

Loretto said that they have received 50 nominations for the 20 Supreme Council member positions in the party.

“About 40 are eligible to contest,” he said.

In addition to the 20 elected Supreme Council members, 11 Supreme Council members would also be appointed.