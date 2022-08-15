Sibu skate arena to host International Extreme Games in Oct

SIBU (Aug 15): The inaugural International Extreme Games will be held in the skate arena at the Sibu Active Youth Space (SAYS) from Oct 29 to 30, said Dr Annuar Rapaee.

According to him, the event will be the first of its kind in Sarawak.

The Deputy Minister for Education, Innovation and Talent Development I also revealed that it will target participation from neighbouring countries.

“The previous one that we had (here) was at the national-level, but this time around, we would like our neighbouring countries such as Singapore, Indonesia, Brunei and Philippines or even Thailand to join us in October.

“I believe this may well be the first international extreme games in Sarawak because we are the only one in Sarawak (having such a complete facility),” he told reporters after officiating a ceremony to launch free WiFi at SAYS yesterday.

The International Extreme Games 2022 is being organised by Nangka Service Centre.

Dr Annuar, who is the Nangka assemblyman, noted that many small towns in Sarawak have been organising games like roller skate and skate boarding since the establishment of the skate arena in Sibu.

“I would like to congratulate them because they emulate what Sibu is organising,” he said.

Turning to Sibu youths, he said they were very lucky as they can enjoy such a fantastic facility at SAYS, which have become the envy of others in Sarawak.

At the same event, Dr Annuar, who is also chairman of University Technology Sarawak (UTS), handed a contribution from the university to Nadrah Saufi.

Sibu-born Nadrah, an UTS undergraduate, is the first Sarawakian gamer to compete in and also win a gold medal in the Commonwealth Games held in Birmingham, England recently.

Dr Annuar said Nadrah has done both the state and country proud with her remarkable achievements.

Also present at the event were Nangka Sports, Cultural, Social and Unity Secretariat chairman Councillor Jimmy De Rozario and Sayed Azmee Wan Junaidi, political secretary to Premier of Sarawak.