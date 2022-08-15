Slight drop of Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (August 15): Sabah recorded a drop of seven Covid-19 cases on Monday, said state Covid-19 spokesperson Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun.

He disclosed that the number of cases was 252, compared to 259 on Sunday.

“There is not much change in the situation these two days. The contribution factor to the decrease in the number of daily cases was the lower number of test samples submitted. The total samples today are 2,154 compared to 2,281 yesterday. Today’s higher positivity rate of 12.30 per cent compared to yesterday’s 11.88 per cent has little effect on the number of new infections,” he said.

According to Masidi, cases reported in Kota Kinabalu are still in the three digits category with 111 infections. Six other districts recorded cases in double digits namely Sandakan 32, Papar 18, Tawau 16, Penampang 14, Putatan and Tuaran 11 each.

Overall, 17 of the 27 districts in Sabah are now in the red zone after recording a total of more than 40 infections in the last 14 days.

Of the 252 cases on Monday, three are in category 3 while the rest are in categories 1 and 2.