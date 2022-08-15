S’wak Sprint C’ships reap 76 records, PASC retains title

KUCHING (Aug 15): A total of 76 new records were created as Power Aquatics Swimming Club (PASC) dominated the 2nd Sarawak Short Course Sprint Swimming Championships which ended at Pandelela Rinong Aquatic Centre in Petra Jaya on Sunday.

At the end of the two-day meet the club swimmers amassed 1,759.50 points from 48 gold, 55 silver and 41 bronze medals to successfully defend their overall championship crown.

PASC, who fielded 85 swimmers, won more honours with three Most Valuable Swimmer awards through Sheamus Chew Heng Yi, Darren Leong Yi Chen and Natasha Teo Qi. The club also scooped the Best Boys Team and Best Girls Team awards after collecting 827 points and 932.50 points respectively.

SWIMART were second with 869 points and Kawaras Swimming Club finished third with 825.60 points.

They were followed by Penampang Preppies Swimming Club (711.50 points), Sailfish Swimming Club (595), Mabohai Swim Club (431), Sekolah Sukan Malaysia Sabah (384), Sea Dragon Swimming Club (304), Pontianak Swimming Club (297) and SRIKL Sharkies (252.50) in fourth to 10th placings.

Occupying 11th to 18th positions were The Sarawak Club (236), NSH Swimming Club Melaka (78), Darul Amin Swimming Club (76), Power Penguin Swimming Club (68), Excelsports (28), Blue Marlin Swim Club (27), Dashing Dolphins Swimming Club (14) and Enggang Swimming Club (7).

Other winners of the Most Valuable Swimmer awards were Jeff Chua Yu Yang (Boys Open) Hector Ho (Boys A), Bong Rui J (Boys C), Ch’ng Zi Shen (Boys E), Gusti Ayu Made Nadya (Girls A), Jeana John Fabian (Girls B), Kayleigh Ang (Girls C), Kiera Pranata (Girls D) and Humaira Nurwafa Moha (Girls E).

A total of 520 swimmers representing 18 teams from Brunei, Indonesia, Sabah, Sarawak and Peninsula Malaysia competed in the meet organised by PASC.

Sarawak Sports Corporation chief executive officer Morshidi Fredrick officiated at the closing ceremony on behalf of Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu.

“Over the last two years, sporting events around the world have been postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“But as tournaments slowly start to return, we are just excited to open our doors for global sports events and we have hosted some international sporting events such as the Spartan Race Sarawak and the Borneo Trail Classic,” said the text of Rentap’s speech read out by Morshidi.

“This Sarawak Short Course Sprint is yet another international sports event that is successfully held. Congratulations to PASC for organising this event in collaboration with SSC,” the deputy minister added.

Also present at the closing ceremony were political secretary to the Sarawak Premier Tan Kai, PASC president Kapitan Tan Kun Gee and organising chairman Voon Yong Hui.