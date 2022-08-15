Youth sent to Henry Gurney School for threatening to kill sister

KUCHING (Aug 15): The Magistrates’ Court here today ordered a 20-year-old man to be sent to Henry Gurney School, Puncak Borneo for threatening his sister’s life and damaging properties belonging to his mother and sister.

Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali made the ruling on the young offender after examining his social report. The accused will remain at the school until the age of 21.

He was charged with one count of criminal intimidation under Section 506 of the Penal Code, and two counts of mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code.

He was accused of threatening to kill his 38-year-old sister at the family’s house in Kampung Sudat at Mile 4 1/2, Jalan Penrissen here, at around 3.30pm on June 26, 2022.

He was also accused of breaking seven window panes and damaging a door belonging to his mother, and setting fire to a plastic dining table belonging to his sister – all on the same day, time and place.

Based on the facts of the case, the accused ran amok after being queried by his sister about her mobile phone, and threatened her with a kitchen knife before proceeding to smash items in the house.

He was arrested on June 27 following a police report filed by his sister.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted while the young offender was unrepresented.