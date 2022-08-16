273 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 16): Sabah recorded 273 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, with 11.36 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said 2,835 samples were tested on Aug 16.

“Among the districts that recorded a significant increase were Putatan with 27 cases (+16), Penampang 27 (+13), Tawau 29 (+13), Tongod 10 (+10) and Sipitang 6 (+5).

“Meanwhile, districts that recorded a decrease were Kota Kinabalu with 93 cases (-18), Sandakan 17 (-15), Papar 10 (-8) and Tenom with zero cases (-5),” he said.

Five more districts namely Kalabakan, Kunak, Pitas, Telupid and Tenom did not record any new infections in the past 24 hours.

A total of 267 of the 273 cases recorded on Tuesday are in Category 1 and Category 2, two cases in Category 3, three in Category 4 and one case in Category 5.