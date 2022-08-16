Association pays tribute to researcher of Chinese culture, history in Sarawak

SIBU (Aug 16): Sarawak Chinese Cultural Association is paying tribute to Chan Eng Seng for his commitment to the research work on the history and culture of the Chinese community in Sarawak.

According to association’s president Albert Lau, Chan’s life work has not only gained local acclaim, but has received international recognitions as well.

He also believed Chan’s background as an editor and columnist for the local Chinese press had helped the latter tremendously in exploring the Chinese culture in Sarawak.

“In 2018, I went with him to Xiamen, China to participate in an academic study on the Chinese settlements in Borneo. His extensive research work was very well-received there.

“There are not that many professionals who haveas much commitment in promoting the Chinese culture in Sarawak as he has; this is something that the people in Sarawak are proud of,” said Albert in his speech prior to presenting Chan with a certificate of recognition at a simple event held at the association’s premises at Salim Road here Sunday.

Witnessing the ceremony was paramount Sibu Chinese community leader Temenggong Datuk Vincent Lau.

Adding on, Albert said Chan had not only compiled historical information about the early Chinese settlers in Sarawak, but had also collected several items linked to this history such as books and other written documents.

“Now, he (Chan) is handing over all these (items) to our association for safeguarding, so that the historical facts and evidence about the early immigration of the Chinese into Sarawak would not be lost.

“He and his wife hope that in the future, these items could help other researchers who are studying the Sarawak Chinese settlement history and their culture,” said Albert.

He acknowledged that there would always be obstacles that researchers must face and overcome in doing their work.

In this regard, he said the association had always striven to provide a better environment that was conducive to a research undertaking.

“We have been working towards this over the past three decades. We have hosted seminars and sponsored local writers for their publications.

“We have a store and a library to keep the historical materials and writings.”

Albert also expressed hope that upon the completion of the association’s own building at Salim Road, it would further facilitate more research works.

On honouring researchers for their accomplishments, Albert said Chan was the second whom the association had ever paid tribute to.

“The association awarded a researcher, Lau Tze Cheng, for the first time in 1996.

“Both of them produced meaningful work. In fact, they are researchers who have been overlooked by the community,” he said.