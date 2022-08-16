Azahari Hamdan, Sarawak’s own ‘Jalur Gemilang’ man, dies at age 65

KUCHING (Aug 16): Azahari Hamdan, a Sarawakian well-known for donning customised Jalur Gemilang outfit in celebration of the National Month every year, passed away today.

News about his death had circulated on Facebook, posted by his family members and also those who knew him.

It is stated that Azahari breathed his last at 2.30pm at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) today. He was 65.

The cause of death has yet to be made known to the public.

In an interview with The Borneo Post conducted in August 2019, Azahari said he had always enjoyed putting on his eye-catching attire highlighting the Malaysian flag ahead of National Day on Aug 31.

“I have been doing this for 20 years and this is what I enjoy doing. It is to show my love and passion for this country,” he said during the 2019 interview, which also highlighted his motorcycle that was fully decked with mini Jalur Gemilang.

Azahari also donned the customised attire for Sarawak Day celebration on July 22 and for Malaysia Day on Sept 16, which included Sarawak flags.

“Even though this is my interest, I sometimes feel alone because no one else is doing what I’m doing.

“When I ride my motorcycle in the Padungan area, people would shout ‘Merdeka’ at me and some would ask for a group photo with me.

“It makes me so happy.”

In that interview, Azahari said his family, especially his children, fully supported his show of patriotism.

“They say I’m a happy-go-lucky man. I will keep doing this until I’m gone.”

Read the 2019 feature on Azahari here.