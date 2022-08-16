Chicken wings smuggled in from Poland seized

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 16): Authorities seized a container of chicken wings smuggled in from Poland after tailing a truck from Sepanggar on Monday.

Assistant Agriculture and Fisheries Minister Datuk James Ratib said the authorities were tipped off of the alleged smuggling activity and tailed the truck as it left Sepanggar around 9pm.

“We suspected the truck was carrying smuggled goods. We followed the truck until it reached its destination before we made the raid,” said James.

The operation, which was led by James, comprised the police and the Veterinary Department.

“The Veterinary Department team opened the container and we found boxes of chicken wings from Poland, which were not included in the list allowed by the Veterinary Department.

“I will instruct the Veterinary Department officers to make a police report at the nearest police station for further action,” he said.

James said similar operations will be conducted by the authorities to ensure all imported meat and poultry meet the halal status.

“We also hope that industry players supplying chicken obtain the halal certificate to avoid being subject to action in the future,” he said.