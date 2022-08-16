Dry ginger powder factory to be built in Tambunan

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 16): A factory to process dried ginger powder will be built in Tambunan to centralize the local market for ginger grown in Sabah.

Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey G Kitingan said the factory is in the final stages of planning which will be jointly developed by Matang Wawasan Enterprise and Koperasi STAR Bhd.

“In addition to centralizing the Sabah farmers’ ginger market, the factory will also process and package dry ginger powder for the local and foreign markets,” he said.

Jeffrey, who is also the Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, said this when launching the Tambunan dry ginger powder pilot product at Sokid Villa on Monday, which was produced by the two business entities.

According to Jeffrey, the construction of the factory is one of the government’s efforts to help farmers sell ginger at prices according to the market while producing ginger products efficiently.

He hopes the factory can help to buy the products of ginger growers from several districts including Tambunan, Kota Marudu, Kota Belud and Lahad Datu.

“Sabah’s gingers are sent to processing factories in the peninsula which will then be sent back to Sabah for the market.

“But with a ginger processing factory in Sabah, costs can be saved because all processing and packaging work is done in the factory in Sabah,” said Jeffrey who is also the president of Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (STAR) Sabah.

Also present were Sabah Rubber Industry Board (LIGS) chairman Edward Linggu, STAR Cooperative managing director Datuk Dr Saiman Sandah, Matang Wawasan Enterprise advisor Datuk Dr Adalbert Kinson, ginger product health consultant Dr Norman Mohd Norawi and representatives from CKS Supermarket.

Dr Norman also presented the health benefits of taking dry ginger powder at the launch.

The pilot product, Tambunan Dried Ginger Powder, packaged in a small bottle is promoted with an introductory price of RM40.