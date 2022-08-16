DVS: Dog that attacked girl in Sibu confirmed to be rabid

SIBU (Aug 16): The dog, which attacked a six-year-old girl here recently, has been confirmed to be rabid.

Department of Veterinary Services (DVS) Sarawak director Dr Adrian Susin Ambud said this was based on the results of the sample sent to state veterinary diagnostic laboratory for testing.

“The lab result is positive for rabies,” he told The Borneo Post in a statement released last night.

The dog attacked the girl in front of her house at Taman Satria, Jalan Ulu Oya here, at around 5pm last Monday.

The attack left the girl with serious facial injuries.

When the family members realised what had happened and rushed to the child’s aid, the attack was over and the dog had run away.

The girl was rushed to Sibu Hospital where she received several stitches to her face, and was also given anti-rabies shot.

According to Sibu Health Office, the girl had been discharged and was recovering.

“She has been given vaccination and rabies immunoglobulin.

“But to complete vaccination, (she would need a) total of four doses,” said the office.