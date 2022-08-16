Fadillah: New technologies enhance productivity in construction industry

KUCHING (Aug 16): The adoption of new technologies and methodologies is no longer an option but a necessity in the country’s quest to enhance productivity in the construction industry, says Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

The Senior Works Minister said construction industry players who adopted new technologies and methods of working had the potential to emerge even stronger in the coming economic recovery and growth.

“As a key component of the economy, the construction industry needs to be resilient to challenges of today and tomorrow.

“This is especially important as countries around the world are experiencing a labour crunch and are upgrading their industry’s best practices and technologies to remain resilient,” he said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between Sarawak Energy and CIDB at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) yesterday. He was represented by CIDB chairman Yusuf Abdul Wahab.

Fadillah said Sarawak Energy, in collaborating with CIDB, could set the benchmark in utilising the latest technology in project implementation which can showcase the use of technology in huge infrastructure projects.

“This can be a very important national learning experience which other industry players can learn from,” he said.

He thus said CIDB would work closely with Sarawak Energy officers in providing exposure and training on the latest technology such as Building Information Modelling (BIM), 3D printing and Internet of Things (IoT), just to name a few.

“Implementation of the latest technology in huge infrastructure projects can be a game changer in the push for technology in the construction industry,” he said.

On the MoU, Fadillah said the cooperation between CIDB and Sarawak Energy would help to develop a highly skilled local workforce who would bring with them a significant positive impact on productivity and also the quality of each project in the state.

“Increasing the number of skilled workers in the industry will also help create better employment prospects for the locals.

“This in turn will help spur the local economy and stem the emigration of youths,” he said.

In addition to capacity building and manpower development, he said the collaboration also covered programmes to measure Sarawak Energy projects against national industry benchmarks and best practices.

“At least 40 Sarawak Energy-appointed contractors will receive training in Safety and Health Assessment System in Construction (SHASSIC) and Quality against Assessment System in Construction (QLASSIC).

“Sarawak Energy will also implement the Sustainable Infrastar rating for its infrastructure projects. Sustainable Infrastar acts as a design and measurement tool to ensure consideration on sustainable elements are incorporated early on in the development of a project,” he said.

He said by implementing these tools, Sarawak Energy would not only establish a benchmark within its own projects but it would also have the opportunity to establish a high score benchmark for the state.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg witnessed the signing of the MoU, which was signed by Sarawak Energy group chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili while CIDB was represented by its chief executive Datuk Ahmad Asri Abdul Hamid.

Deputy Premier Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi, Sarawak Energy executive vice president for Project Delivery Pramod Kumar Karunakaran and CIDB deputy chief executive II Mohd Zaid Zakaria were also present.