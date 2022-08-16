Federation hopes next BKSS package will address spike in prices of construction materials

KUCHING (Aug 16): Sarawak Business Federation hopes the next rollout of Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance (BKSS) package will address the hikes in the prices of construction materials.

The federation’s secretary-general Dato Jonathan Chai hoped discounts could be given to the capital contributions for the connection of water and electricity in development projects before the prices of construction materials stabilise in the months to come.

He said discounts could also be given for the premium payment for conversion of title conditions of land in order to tackle the inflationary pressure on property prices, especially those in affordable housing.

“Even though a ceiling is kept for the prices of affordable housing, we must be realistic on the prevailing problems faced by the developers on the costs of construction with the hike in the prices of the building materials and the supporting services,” he told The Borneo Post.

Chai stressed that the hike in prices had been felt ‘across the board’ in recent months.

Above all, more important than any cash handouts, Chai said the business community hoped the government could resolve the long-standing problem of delay in getting approval of the work permits for foreign workers.

He said such problem had in fact slowed down the recovery of the state’s economy in this post-Covid-19 period.

Due to the economic headwinds recently, Chai said no business was able to escape from the devastating impacts of the spike in the cost of doing business, as well as the sudden rise in inflationary pressure recently.

Among the economic headwinds are implementation of the revised minimum wage, extension of maternity and paternity leaves, the weakening performance of the ringgit against the US dollar, the disruption of supply chain of goods caused by Covid-19 pandemic, geopolitical tension and rising freight charges.

“It is timely for Sarawak government to intervene and come up with some concrete measures in the immediate term, such as the discounts on water and electricity tariffs and certain statutory contributions or charges.”

He suggested other measures should include reducing bureaucratic red tape of obtaining various approvals for doing business to alleviate the prevailing inflationary pressure on the businesses and consequently, to help in cushioning the impact on the rising cost of living.

“In the long run, we need to intensify our efforts with long-term strategies and channel our resources to develop our agricultural sector so that we could become a net food exporter as envisaged in the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.”

If the state is able to achieve its noble objectives of self-sufficiency, Chai said the state would then not be unduly affected in the future by factors beyond our control, such as the shortage of supply in international markets and fluctuations in the exchange rate.

Nonetheless, Chai said the rolling out of another BKSS package will definitely be a welcoming relief to many families in the B40 or M40 income groups to cope with the rising costs of living and inflation.