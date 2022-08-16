Kuching man fined RM2,500 for buying illegal lottery tickets

KUCHING (July 7): A man was fined RM2,500 in default one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrates’ Court here today for buying illegal lottery tickets.

Magistrate Zubaidah Sharkawi meted out the sentence against Au Sing Fatt, 25, from Batu Kawah here after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section Section 9(1) of the Common Gaming Houses Act 1953.

The section provides for a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or up to six months in jail, or both, upon conviction.

The offence was committed at an eatery at Taman Moyan Jaya 2 in Jalan Batu Kawah around 3.15pm on Aug 6, this year

According to the facts of the case, a police team raided the premises and detained Au on suspicion of being involved in illegal lottery.

The police also seized a mobile phone containing digits believed to be illegal lottery numbers and cash amounting to RM214

An expert later confirmed that the mobile phone contained lottery numbers.

ASP Rogayah Rosli prosecuted the case while the accused was unrepresented by a counsel.