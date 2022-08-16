PKR Sarawak chief respects See’s decision to exit PSB

MIRI (Aug 16): PKR Sarawak chairman Roland Engan respects the decision of Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How to resign from Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PBS) but noted there has been no invitation yet to the later to rejoin PKR.

Three-term assemblyman See was with PKR before joining PSB, winning the Batu Lintang seat by a marginal 93 votes in the state election last December.

His resignation from PSB was announced on Aug 14 by State Legislative Assembly Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Amar Mohammad Asfia Awang Nassar, who said the elected representative will now serve as an Independent.

Roland, who is also PKR Baram branch chairman, salutes his former party comrade and mentor as a man of principle and said they had known each other since a long way back.

“I respect both his decisions – joining PSB and quitting PSB. I learned many principles of life from him. One of them is that life is a privilege. We need a path and a way to contribute and make a positive difference every day,” he said.

See was Roland’s master when chambering for Sarawak Bar in 2017 and said the respect for the later transcends personal, political and professional spheres.

Roland believes that See’s decisions are guided by all these principles and will leave it to the later to decide his political future because he had never quit PKR.

Although no invitation has been extended to the Batu Lintang assemblyman to rejoin PKR, the newly-minted PKR Sarawak chief said bringing See back to PKR’s fold depends on the party’s central leadership’s approval.

He, however, does not rule out working together with him in legal cases involving marginalised groups in their capacity as professional lawyers.

It was reported that See left PSB as he wanted to focus more on a non-governmental organisation where he will not be seen as an opposition politician with vested political interests.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah respects See as a man of principle and knew him as an activist even before he contested in state elections.

“There must be something which he doesn’t see right in PSB that goes against his principle and this prompted him to leave the party,” he said.

Meanwhile, the spotlight is now on Ba Kelalan assemblyman and Selangau MP Baru Bian, who was considered See’s political comrade since their days in PKR and later PSB.

Baru became Minister of Works when Pakatan Harapan (PH) won the General Elections in 2018, and See was his right-hand man in steering PKR Sarawak but the PH government collapsed following the Sheraton Move in February 2020.

Both did not join their former deputy chairman Datuk Seri Azmin Ali in the new Perikatan Nasional government and later opted to join PSB in 2021 but the Ba Kelalan assemblyman has dismissed speculations that he will also quit the party due to their close relationship.