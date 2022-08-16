Premier: Sarawak govt plans to develop Usun Apau in Ulu Baram as tourism product

KUCHING (Aug 16): The state government plans to develop Usun Apau in Ulu Baram as a tourism product for Sarawak, said Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

According to him, there is a beautiful waterfall there that is similar to the Niagara Falls in Canada.

“I think that (waterfall) is similar to Niagara Falls. It is very nice and cooling.

“That is part of our programme in our long-term development up to 2030 under the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030,” he said the Malaysian Association of Hotels (MAH) dinner hosted by the Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) last night.

Meanwhile, Abang Johari said a wellness centre with special oxygen therapy is part of the development plans to upgrade the Damai area in Santubong here.

He said when he was at Budapest in Hungary recently, he visited a wellness centre owned by a medical doctor that uses a special wellness machine with oxygen-based therapy.

He said there is a similar centre in The Starhill in Kuala Lumpur.

“The water is oxygen, and this oxygen will reinstate your energy and can fight diseases including cancer. So we are going to have this wellness centre also in Damai,” he added.

