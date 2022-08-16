Registration open for MRC’s Run4Mankind event in Kuching on Nov 6

KUCHING (Aug 16): For the first time ever, the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC) Sarawak Chapter, MRC Kuching Branch and MRC Stampin Branch are collaborating to jointly organise the Run4Mankind event, which is now open for registration.

The event is taking place on Nov 6 (Sunday), at 6am starting from the MBKS building foyer.

According to MRC Sarawak Chapter chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Dr George Chan, they hope to raise at least RM300,000 from the event.

“We are targeting to have 1,500 participants or more from all the categories to join in the Run4Mankind and we hope to be able to raise a net amount of RM300,000 to support all our Red Crescent activities,” he told a press conference today.

Dr Chan said the event aims to appeal to the public to raise funds to support MRC Sarawak’s humanitarian work in the community, such as ambulance services, food aid services, trainings, first aid services and blood donation.

“Besides that, we require a huge fund for crisis and disaster preparedness and management. We need a huge fund for disasters like fire and flood, which occur frequently in Sarawak.

“Hence, the generous support and sponsorship from the public is essential for the Malaysian Red Crescent Society in Sarawak to sustain its operations to support the community is important,” he said.

The run is divided into three categories with two separate running distances of three kilometres and five kilometres.

For adult category, the participation fee is RM60 per person. However, if they register by Aug 31, they will get the early bird rate of RM50 per person.

For the student category, which is open to pre-school, primary and secondary students, the fee is RM50 per person.

There is also a VIP category for ministers, elected representatives, heads of departments, chief executive officers and corporate heads.

The organisers appealed for the participation and generous sponsorship from ministers, elected representatives, individuals, corporate organisations and business entities as their corporate social responsibility efforts.

For the VIP category, the registration for an individual is RM1,000, while the registration for ministers, elected representatives and corporate sector is RM5,000 or more. For corporate registrations, they are entitled to send five participants for every RM5,000 sponsorship.

Sponsors will be able to obtain tax exemption receipts from MRC Sarawak in return.

To register, click to http://bit.ly/run4mankind2022 by Sept 30.

For more information on the event, visit http://bit.ly/run4mankind2022 or contact 013-8200230.

Also present at the press conference were MRC Sarawak Chapter first vice-chairman John Lam, MRC Kuching Branch deputy chairman Dr Chou Chi Ming, MRC Stampin Branch deputy chairman Chew Kim Soon, and others.