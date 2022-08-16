Sabah DAP still open to collaborate with Warisan in GE15, says secretary

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 16): The Sabah Democratic Action Party (DAP) is still open to working together with Parti Warisan (Warisan) in the 15th General Election (GE15), said its secretary Phoong Jin Zhe.

Phoong, who is Luyang assemblyman, stressed that DAP Sabah’s stand on the issue has always been very clear.

“We want to work together, we are sincere, we are open to form an alliance…a united front among the opposition (in Sabah).

“The question now is not whether we want to work together (with Warisan) or not. Today, it was reported in the media that Warisan President Datuk Seri Shafie (Apdal) clearly said that in the issue of parliamentary seats distribution, they are only open to Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS).

“They are being picky and they are the one pushing DAP Sabah away,” he said in a press conference here today.

Also in attendance were Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, Kapayan assemblywoman Jannie Lasimbang and Likas assemblyman Tan Lee Fatt.

When asked on the the possibility of Sabah DAP and Warisan mending their relationship, Chan, who is DAP spokesperson of Sabah Affairs, said he sincerely hopes so but any attempt to reconcile must be two way.

Meanwhile, Chan also said Sabah DAP leaders will need to spend time to familiarise themselves with the new Sabah Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leaders following the recent leadership change,

On the issue of Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman, Chan said former PKR Sabah chief Datuk Christina Liew still holds the position as announced by the national PH chief Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“However, in my personal opinion, it is better for the Sabah PH component parties to have a meeting to discuss about the issue as soon as possible,” he added.

Jannie, who is DAP national’s international secretary said Sabah DAP believes that by working closely together, the opposition in the state will be successful in the GE15.

Earlier, the four DAP Sabah elected representatives conducted walkabout in Foh Sang Luyang to distribute leaflets containing information about the recently passed Anti-Hopping Law which is now in the process of being gazetted.