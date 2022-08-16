SDMC’s Covid-19 management earns high praise from MKN chief

KUCHING (Aug 16): The Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) has been praised by the National Security Council (MKN) for its excellent management of the Covid-19 pandemic in the state.

MKN director-general Datuk Rodzi Md Saad said the council is also extremely grateful to the state government for rendering its full support and cooperation during the said period.

“The Sarawak government through SDMC has also been exemplary in rolling out the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

“We certainly look forward to bringing the support and cooperation to even greater heights in the future,” he said during a courtesy call on SDMC chairman, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah, here yesterday.

Rodzi also said continuous strong ties and cooperation between the federal and state governments augur well for the safety of the people, as well as the country’s economy and security.

“We must complement each other in the greater good of our national interest,” he added.

Also present at the meeting, held in Uggah’s office at the State Legislative Assembly Complex, was MKN Sarawak director Sophian Iswandy Ismail.