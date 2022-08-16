Three injured in two-car collision in Kuching

KUCHING (Aug 16): Three people were injured in a collision involving two cars along Jalan Landeh here this morning.

Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) Operations Centre in a statement, said they were notified of the accident at 8.52am and eight firefighters from the Siburan fire station were rushed to the scene.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the operation commander reported that there was an accident involving two cars and a victim was pinned to his car seat.

“The other two victims who were in another vehicle managed to get out of the the car,” it added.

Bomba said firefighters proceeded to extricate the victim from his car seat using the ‘rescue tools’.

“All the injured victims were sent to the hospital for treatment,” he added.

The operation ended at 10.22am.