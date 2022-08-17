318 Covid-19 cases in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Aug 17): With 10.39 per cent of positive rate, Sabah recorded 318 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said it was from the 3,291 samples tested on August 17.

The situation has not changed much from the previous number, with the infection rate still at a high level.

“The large increase from 273 to 318 daily cases in the past 24 hours is in line with the increase in the number of samples, from 2,835 on Tuesday to 3,291 today.

“Positivity rate of 10.39 per cent today is lower than yesterday’s 11.36 per cent,” he said in a statement on Wednesday.

From the total 318 cases, 312 patients are in Category 1 and Category 2, while three cases each were under Category 4 and Category 5.